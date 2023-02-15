Oregon transfer WR Traeshon Holden arrested, dismissed from team

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning said wide receiver Traeshon Holden has been dismissed from the team following a Wednesday morning arrest.
Police say they were called to a Eugene apartment at 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday.
The call was made for an active, physical dispute outside of the apartment. There were two bystanders at the scene. One of two people involved in the dispute was 21-year-old Holden. Police say it was reported that a bystander attempted to intervene in the dispute and pepper sprayed Holden. Then, Holden was reported to have held a gun and threatened to shoot the person who pepper sprayed him.
Officers said Holden was walking down the stairs when they entered the building. They also said Holden was compliant with commands and was detained without incident.
Police say a handgun was found in the apartment.
Holden was taken to Lane County Jail on charges including Menacing- Abuse Prevention Act, Coercion, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Holden was later released by Lane County Jail. There is currently no court record of Holden's case. KEZI 9 has reached out to officials who have not confirmed where Holden's charges stand. We are continuing to work to find that information.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning released a statement on Wednesday morning, before Holden's release.
"We are aware of the incident involving Traeshon Holden, and he has been dismissed from our team," said Lanning. "We have high standards for the student-athletes, coaches, and staff in our football program, and we are disappointed when these standards are not met. We will continue to hold everyone in our program accountable for meeting our expectations."
Holden transferred to Oregon from Alabama in December, 2022. Holden played for Alabama from 2020-2022.
KEZI 9 will continue to work for details in this case. We will update this article when more details are confirmed by officials.