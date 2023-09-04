Oregon union workers celebrate Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Oregon’s unions gathered at picnics and events across Oregon to celebrate the work of union workers throughout the past year.
Lane County Central Labor Chapter hosted their 24th annual Labor Day picnic, and celebrated accomplishments of the past year and the public support for unions being at record levels according to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.
Jeff McGillivray, President of Lane County Central Labor Chapter, said he has seen a lot more involvement and campaigns for union support with strikes and other measures throughout the past year.
“People have really turned a corner and are seeing the value for workers’ rights,” McGillivray said. “We’ve seen a lot of strikes and stuff for better working conditions, for better living wages. With inflation and everything going up, workers deserve to be taken care of.”
Pat Riggs-Henson, the past president of Lane County Central Labor Chapter, said she has seen younger generations also showing interest in unionization.
“Our labor family has grown,” Riggs-Henson said. “It’s really amazing to see the young people here. I mean, they love what we do on this day because it honors everybody who’s working… It’s the inter-generational change and involvement. It means so much for our future.”
Return attendee Kurt Willcox said the picnic was a great opportunity for workers to get together with other workers as well as elected officials and representatives, but it’s also an opportunity to recognize the work that everyone has put in.
“Working people have to struggle every day to have a good life for themselves, for their families, for their community,” Willcox said. “I want to celebrate everybody who does work. I want to celebrate the unions that work for the union members and try to make their lives a little better.”
Lou Sinniger, a volunteer for Healthcare for All Oregon said it is amazing to see the number of attendees at the Labor Day picnic grow each year.
“It means that labor is still succeeding, it’s growing,” Sinniger said. “It’s really great to see people organizing all over the state.”
For many, it’s a chance to relax and meet other people in similar positions.
“This is just for all of our brothers and sisters who get together and catch up,” McGillivray said. “It’s kind of like a little bit of a rally and it energizes everybody to get through the year and think about the people who have lost their lives fighting these battles over the years and all the gains we’ve had and the gains we still need to get.”
“We work hard so often that Labor Day means you celebrate the work you get done and you kick back and realize there’s a lot of joy in it also.”
The annual picnic is full of food, games, information booths, a raffle, speakers, and awards. Attendees said they were proud to attend and proud to support.