Oregon university plans to develop new rechargeable battery

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. Pockets of visibility 200 feet or less have been observed and should persist for a couple hours after sunrise. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Major highways such as Interstate 5 and Highways 58 and 126 will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically throughout the advisory area. Drivers should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Cyclists and pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing to increase the chances of being seen by others. &&