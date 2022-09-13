Oregon wildfire recovery areas receiving grants to repair septic systems

MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced today that Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB) along with Homes for Good will receive a portion of a $5.2 million grant to go toward repairing and or replacing septic systems that were impact by the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020.
EWEB and Homes for Good each received a portion of the grant that will combine to be over $2.1 million. Homes for Good will help the Lazy Days Mobile Home Park, which was completely destroyed during the fire and will use their funds to build new spaces and install a community septic system.
EWEB will use their grant to go toward financial aid to residents in the McKenzie River area to aid in replacing or repairing their septic systems as part of their Pure Waters Partners Program.
The DEQ’s new program is able to award grants using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and at the direction of the Oregon legislature. The DEQ’s selected proposals will provide financial support to homeowners who have completed or are engaged in the process of repairing or replacing their septic systems.
According to officials, the project will help Oregonians in rebuilding and returning to communities while decreasing potential environmental pollutants from aging septic systems.