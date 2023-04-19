Oregon wolf population growth stagnating, conservationists say

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2022 annual wolf report shows a stagnation in growth for the state’s wolf population, according to the conservation group Oregon Wild.
Oregon Wild said ODFW released their annual report on Wednesday and that its data shows human-caused mortality is the biggest barrier to the wolves’ recovery.
“Every year a significant portion of Oregon’s wolves are killed by people," said Danielle Moser, Oregon Wild’s wildlife program manager. “ODFW rubber stamps about half of those and the other half are killed by people who have no respect for the law or for the animals we share this planet with. As ODFW looks to the next iteration of the wolf plan, it is clear that the last thing Oregon’s wolves need is more killing.”
Among 20 mortalities documented last year, 17 incidents were known to be human-caused, Oregon Wild officials said. Moser also said that the population only grew by three wolves, from 175 to 178, and breeding pairs only increased from 16 in 2021 to 17 in 2022.
Additional mortality statistics in the report included two wolves killed by vehicles, two shot by individuals and one killed by a cougar, Oregon Wild officials said.
According to Western Environmental Law Center’s deputy director, Sristi Kamal, a lack of federal and state protections is one issue among many.
“Oregon’s wolf population is very much in recovery, and more than 80% of our wolves do not have any federal or state protections,” Kamal said. “Poaching, loss of habitat connectivity and climate change impacts on prey-carnivore relationships is proving to be the biggest threat to wolf recovery in Oregon. We need the state fish and wildlife agency and the legislature to take action.”
Oregon Wild said that in 2015 federal protections and state Endangered Species Protections were removed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission from wolves east of Highway 395 in Oregon. Oregon’s legislature also blocked judicial and scientific review of this decision, Oregon Wild said.
ODFW's wolf report is available online.