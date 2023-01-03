Oregon woman finds hope and resiliency through a new documentary

EUGENE, Ore. -- A remarkable story of a tragedy turned to resilience and hope; one woman is hoping a the new documentary of her life will help push people to pursue their dreams, no matter how hard life gets.
The star of the documentary, 'Space, Hope and Charity', is Charity Woodrum.
The Canyonville native has dreamed of one day working for NASA, but had never even met a scientist. By the time she turned 28, she was married and nine months pregnant.
During that time, she was a junior at the University of Oregon, studying physics.
Then, on January 15, 2017, tragedy struck.
"I lost both my husband and my 3-year-old son in a sneaker wave on the Oregon Coast," Woodrum said. "And the community of Eugene really rallied around me and really supported me, and I really felt that. And honestly I don't know what I would've done without that, without the kindness of fellow students, the kindness of strangers, the University of Oregon and my professors there and everything."
Woodrum was eventually able to go back to school, and get her bachelor's degree in physics. Her journey has taken her to the University of Arizona, where she's working to get her PhD in Astrophysics.
Then, through an old friend, she met Sandy Cummings, who happens to be a director. The two got to talking, and quickly became friends.
"I feel like she's become a really good friend. We would meet in different locations in Oregon, we visited the town she grew up in. We eventually went back to the coast, which was really challenging," Cummings said.
Now, years after the tragedy, the two women have finished a documentary about Woodrum and her life after the accident.
"People who donated to the film were able to see the documentary, and one of the donors afterwards approached Sandy, the director, and said 'what's the call to action.' She felt like it made her want to do something. Because a big part of the movie is complete strangers helping me out in very big ways. And so that made her want to help in a big way as well," Woodrum said. "And so I said 'I want to start a fund in his name.' And so that wouldn't have been possible without that donor."
The fund is called 'Woody's Stars.' It's meant to help college students in STEM get through school, especially if they're struggling financially or emotionally.
