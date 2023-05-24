Oregon Zoo preparing endangered frogs for release back to the wild

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hundreds of imperiled northern leopard frogs will be hopping back into the wild soon thanks to a recovery program at the Oregon Zoo.
The newly-hatched frogs were brought to the zoo as eggs earlier in spring of 2023 by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The zoo will keep them safe until later in the summer, when they have a better chance of surviving on their own. Northern leopard frogs have been listed as an endangered species since 1999, and zoo staff hope that by kick-starting their growth at the zoo the frogs will be made more resilient to the factors that threaten them.
“They’re growing bigger every day,” said Jen Osburn Eliot, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They’ll be ready to hop back to the wild before we know it.”
The zoo said every frog counts to save the species. There’s only one known population of northern leopard frogs left in Washington, and the zoo wants to do everything they can to bring them back. The species was once abundant throughout North America, but they rapidly disappeared in Washington, Oregon and Canada. Zoo officials said they are threatened by habitat loss, climate change, non-native species, disease and pollution.