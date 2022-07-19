Oregon22 requires staff and athletes to wear masks indoors

EUGENE, Ore. – People will be masking up yet again while the World Athletics Championships are in town.
Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among attendees and staffers, all workers and volunteers at Oregon22 will need to wear a mask when they are in a closed or indoor space, including mass transit. Some personnel from outside the event are also being required to wear a mask indoors, including technical and medical officials, broadcasters, media personnel and contractors.
The organizers for the games say this is to protect the athletes and workforce as COVID cases rise. Athletes and team officials are also required to wear masks in their accommodations as well as indoor dining and recreation spaces. Oregon22 organizers also recommended that athletes wear masks indoors at the competition venue if it wouldn’t interfere with their preparation or recovery.