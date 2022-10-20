Oregonians practice earthquake response during Great Shakeout

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks since many Oregonians were woken up by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County, many Oregonians participated in an international event called the Great Shakeout to practice their earthquake readiness.

On October 20 at McCornack Elementary School in Eugene, students and staff performed earthquake drills as part of the event. At 10:20 a.m., participants dropped, took cover, and held on for sixty seconds to practice what to do in the event of an earthquake. Oregon State officials including some with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management have worked with schools to develop earthquake safety drills. Eugene School District 4J superintendent Any Dey spoke of the importance of the drills for both students and staff in case an earthquake does happen.

“We try to do what we can to incorporate emergency preparedness training and drills throughout the year so that in the event something happens, we can make sure that folks are safe and parents know we’re taking really good care of their kiddos while they're in school,” Dey said.

According to geologists, the Pacific Northwest is due for a large earthquake that will cause major damage to the area relatively soon in the future. Officials say that a major earthquake will knock out critical services and infrastructure for weeks or possibly months. Experts say earthquakes can strike without warning, and that being prepared for such an event will reduce its impact significantly.