...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 6
PM PDT Monday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke remains in effect. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday
afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 13
seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 12
seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Friday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Oregonians practice earthquake response during Great Shakeout

  • Updated
  • 0
Emergency Preparedness

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks since many Oregonians were woken up by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County, many Oregonians participated in an international event called the Great Shakeout to practice their earthquake readiness.

On October 20 at McCornack Elementary School in Eugene, students and staff performed earthquake drills as part of the event. At 10:20 a.m., participants dropped, took cover, and held on for sixty seconds to practice what to do in the event of an earthquake. Oregon State officials including some with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management have worked with schools to develop earthquake safety drills. Eugene School District 4J superintendent Any Dey spoke of the importance of the drills for both students and staff in case an earthquake does happen.

“We try to do what we can to incorporate emergency preparedness training and drills throughout the year so that in the event something happens, we can make sure that folks are safe and parents know we’re taking really good care of their kiddos while they're in school,” Dey said.

According to geologists, the Pacific Northwest is due for a large earthquake that will cause major damage to the area relatively soon in the future. Officials say that a major earthquake will knock out critical services and infrastructure for weeks or possibly months. Experts say earthquakes can strike without warning, and that being prepared for such an event will reduce its impact significantly.

