Oregonians react after judge blocks student loan forgiveness plan

EUGENE, Ore. -- After a federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, millions of borrowers who applied could be waiting for months.
Judge Mark Pittman, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump, found the program illegal, declaring the Biden Administration overstepped its authority.
The Department of Justice has filed an appeal in an attempt to overturn the decision, but the case is expected to take a significant amount of time.
According to data from White House officials earlier this year, roughly 500,000 Oregonians were expected to be eligible to have some or all of their student loan debt forgiven.
With payments expected to resume in January 2023, KEZI spoke to borrowers in Oregon who applied for forgiveness about how this decision could impact them.
"It's kind of stuck in limbo," Julie Laroche said. "It's money I planned to use to pay for my daughter's school, so not too happy about that."
Laroche said she has been paying off student loan debt since 2013. She said she has kept payments going during the pandemic. After the Biden administration announced its student loan debt forgiveness program, she applied for a refund.
Angel Wahbi also applied for student loan forgiveness.
"I think we really really need it right now," Wahbi said. "Education isn't something that we feel comes with a price."
Alicia de Gonzalez said she hopes the student loan debt forgiveness program is reinstated. She said it was a small step towards solving a big problem.
"I think we need to go further in terms of making higher education more affordable for people," she said.