Oregonians to lose out on critical legislation if Republicans continue walkout, Democrats say

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon House and Senate Democrats staged a meeting on the steps of the state capitol building in the morning of June 6 to call on Senate Republicans to end their walkout, saying Oregonians all over the state would lose out on critical new laws on issues like homelessness, wildfire response, education, and more if Republicans didn’t return to the Senate.

According to Oregon Democrats, Republican lawmakers in Oregon have staged five walkouts in the last five years. This latest walkout, which began on May 3, began because of House Bill 2002, a bill that would ensure access to abortions. Senate Republicans said the bill was too poorly worded to be understood by ordinary citizens who do not work in government, and was thus in violation of an infrequently-enforced part of the Oregon Constitution. Republicans also accused Democrats of not doing enough to ensure transparency in the lawmaking process. Democrats accused the Republicans of holding the entire state hostage to kill a bill they do not agree with.

“This is part of a national pattern where Republicans have chosen to ignore democracy instead of winning over voters,” Representative Khanh Pham (D-Outer SE Portland) said. “Our rights, freedoms and liberties are not up for negotiation.”

Democratic lawmakers said Republican and Democrat leadership have met several times over the course of the walkout to try to negotiate an end to it, but Republicans have not been interested in negotiating according to Democrats. For their part, Republican senators taking part in the walkout repeated previous accusations saying the Democrats were willing to sacrifice bipartisan legislation for an “unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional” agenda.

“If Democrat leaders truly prioritized bipartisan budgets and policy proposals Oregonians desperately need, they would work to resolve this impasse in a bipartisan fashion. Instead, Democrat leadership is clinging to an unlawful, extreme agenda driven by hyper-partisan special interests that fails to address the needs of our state,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said. “Oregonians aren’t props to be used for political gain only to be discarded the second absolute power is restored. Democrats must end the theatrics so we can deliver bipartisan results for Oregonians.”

Democrat lawmakers said hundreds of bills are currently stalled in the legislature. According to Democrats, this means that it would be impossible to pass critical legislation if Republicans return only on the final day of the legislative session, as they have previously announced.

Democrat lawmakers said bills on health care, behavioral health, and public safety are at risk because of the walkout, including bills that would increase access to naloxone and give law enforcement the tools they need to prosecute fentanyl dealers. Democrats said more than 300,000 Oregonians are at risk of losing their health care with Bridge Plan funding at risk.

With fire season beginning or soon to begin across Oregon, Democrats said bills that fund community-based programs to reduce wildfire risk are among the bills at risk of dying.

“People I talk to across the state are really tired of the games holding back the resources they need to keep their homes and communities from burning down as wildfire gets more frequent and intense,” Senator Jeff Golden (D-Rogue Valley) said. “They can’t believe that Legislators would abandon them in this critical time to score points with their political base.”

Other bills at risk include bills on housing and homelessness, bills to use billions in federal funding for critical infrastructure, bills to improve education, and bills to preserve reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.