Oregon's College of Arts and Sciences students respond to graduation recall

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon announced in an email to students that its College of Arts and Sciences would not be holding departmental graduation ceremonies at the end of this semester.

In response, one student took it upon herself to draft a petition demanding the university grant the students their individual ceremonies.

“I hope that this just gains more attention from the university,” said Abby Lang, the student behind the petition. “And I hope that they know that they should really prioritize the needs of their students. And really take into consideration our experiences and our wants and what we deserve to have for our graduation ceremonies.”

The CAS is the largest school on UO’s campus with over 12,000 students enrolled, accounting for 54% of the entire student population. Within the CAS are 54 unique majors. Instead of holding graduation ceremonies for these students within their individual departments, the university is opting to hold a combined ceremony.

In an email sent to students, CAS Dean Chris Poulsen assured that the university is “working hard to create a meaningful and memorable graduation celebration.” The email also said students will still hear their individual names called and receive their diploma covers.

But even with the attempts at a fix, CAS students are left feeling like they are missing out.

“I feel like they don’t understand how important it is that we get that recognition and get to celebrate with our professors and our classmates,” said Skyler Miller, a CAS senior. “Like I want to hear, you know, from my professors that I’ve had for the last four years and sit with the students that I've been in class with.”

Among those students, the petition is picking up steam. As of Monday, February 27, it has nearly 3,500 signatures. Lang said she reached out to Dean Poulsen with word of the petition, but has received no response beside the email to all students.

Students were informed that more details regarding commencement ceremonies will be provided in the coming weeks.