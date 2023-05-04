Organization addressing housing crisis through sharing, local household serves as an example

EUGENE, Ore. -- A statewide non-profit organization is pairing up people who cannot find a place to live with homeowners who have extra room in their homes – and one household in Eugene serves as an example of the system in action.
Some have compared it to a dating platform without the romance, but what Home Share Oregon is doing is a familiar concept. In a process that is very much like boarding, the group provides a platform to match renters and homeowners.
Both seekers and owners sign up for the service and build a profile. They are then matched depending on their needs and preferences and start chatting. Home Share Oregon provides background checks for everyone involved and helps the parties build an agreement outlining rent, best practices and other home sharing expectations.
“Our entire purpose is to expand affordable housing by getting people to share,” said Judy Smith, Area Manager with Home Share Oregon.
Smith said homeowners who participate in the program have different reasons in doing so, whether it be seeking companionship or extra income. For home seekers, rent costs about $650-$850.
“It tends to be about half of what it costs a two-bedroom apartment no matter where you are -- so it's an affordable option,” she said. “Then it gives our home providers some financial resilience. If you're struggling to meet your expenses, an extra $800 a month can come in really handy and really improve your quality of life.”
Smith said the process centers around collaboration, as the experience is based on negotiations to fit everyone’s needs and expectations. The group follows up with everyone to make sure everything is working smoothly, she said.
According to Home Share Oregon Executive Director Tess Fields, the housing crisis can be eased using the 1.5 million homes across Oregon that have a spare bedroom. In a system that benefits both renters and homeowners, owners get help with making mortgage payments while renters have places to stay that are readily available.
Fields said the group is also working to reduce barriers for homeowners looking to open their houses.
Home Share Oregon is advocating for House Bill 3032, a bill aimed at adjusting the state’s tax codes. The bill would absolve people from paying income tax on additional income earned from renting out a bedroom long-term for $1,000/month or less, she said. The proposal addresses a concern she hears frequently.
“For seniors who are interested in home sharing, they're worried about the benefits cliff, they're concerned that if they have to report that they're bringing a renter in that their social security benefits could be cut,” she said. “This is really maybe opening up the path, if you will, to make it kind of one less thing somebody has to be worried about or deal with to put this underutilized housing stock to work.”
As of the writing of this article, the bill is in the state legislature’s Joint Committee on Tax Expenditures, with no hearings scheduled for the future.
To see an example of a home share in action, look no further than the Bethel-Danebo neighborhood of Eugene.
Doug Hintz lives in a home with three empty rooms. One day, he heard a radio advertisement about the program and later sought more information.
“I have this big house all by myself and it seems like that's, you know, really not -- I don't like that,” he said. “It's kind of a crime almost to have a whole house with all the people who need housing.”
Hintz said he liked the platform not only because it filled up his empty rooms, but also came with peace of mind as everyone is vetted.
Hanna Seliutina and her family of five connected with Doug through Home Share Oregon this March. They fled their home in Ukraine in 2022 shortly after Russia invaded the county. They initially stayed in a refugee camp in Poland before staying in Italy for a while. After Italy, they ended up in Cottage Grove. Seliutina wanted to come to Eugene to be closer to schools for her children and more opportunities for her and her husband.
“I told him he that ‘We have three kids, is it too much? I mean there will be five people more in this house,’” she said. “He said ‘I have enough rooms, don’t worry. I love kids, it’s not a problem.’”
Seliutina said she was surprised that Hintz offered to take her large family in. Hintz said the family is resourceful and resilient.
Though this is not Hintz’s first time opening his home to others.
“All and all, I sorta counted up -- we had like 26 different people live in our house over all these times,” he said. “I've always come out ahead on the deal. I always end up getting more than I give.”
Hintz says opening his doors to others has extended his family, exposed him to new things and helped him eat new, delicious foods. Hintz and the Seliutinas make dinner, do work around the house and take time to be together to help one another out. For Hanna Seliutina, the opportunity is more than just a place to live.
“This possibility gives us a real hope, a real hope that in the future our kids will have everything they need,” she said. “I can't stop saying 'Thank you, Douglas, once again, that you give us hope that good people still exist on this earth.’”
“I help because I can help,” he said. “You know, you do the right thing cause it is the right thing to do.”
“If you have a spare room, I think anyone who gives someone an affordable place to live in this housing market is doing a community service,” Smith said.
For more information on Home Share Oregon, you can go to their website.