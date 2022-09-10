 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Organizations accepting donations to help Cedar Creek Fire evacuees

  • 0

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If people would like to help those evacuated as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, officials said there is a need for donations of specific items.

St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County has opened a donation center at 2890 Chad Drive in Eugene, according to officials. Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul.jpg

They are in need of clean blankets in good condition and bottled water.

The United Way of Lane County has also opened a community response fund for the Cedar Creek Fire. Donations can be made HERE.

To help animals impacted by the Cedar Creek Fire, officials said people can donate to Greenhill Humane Society and Lane County Animal Services.

Greenhill is reportedly in need of new or like-new large to medium pet crates, bedding and pet food. Officials said donations can be provided directly to Greenhill.

Lane County Animal Services is accepting donations of hay, feed, and water buckets at the large animal evacuation shelter at Lane Events Center.

Recommended for you