Organizations accepting donations to help Cedar Creek Fire evacuees

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If people would like to help those evacuated as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, officials said there is a need for donations of specific items.
St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County has opened a donation center at 2890 Chad Drive in Eugene, according to officials. Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
They are in need of clean blankets in good condition and bottled water.
The United Way of Lane County has also opened a community response fund for the Cedar Creek Fire. Donations can be made HERE.
To help animals impacted by the Cedar Creek Fire, officials said people can donate to Greenhill Humane Society and Lane County Animal Services.
Greenhill is reportedly in need of new or like-new large to medium pet crates, bedding and pet food. Officials said donations can be provided directly to Greenhill.
Lane County Animal Services is accepting donations of hay, feed, and water buckets at the large animal evacuation shelter at Lane Events Center.