Organizers finalizing preparations for Springfield Block Party

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Community members are in the final stages of preparation for the annual Springfield Block Party on Friday.
About 70 local businesses and organizations are participating in the event on September 8. One of the organizers, Benjamin Wilkinson, is the owner of Common Bond Yoga and will be hosting a beer garden from the back of his studio behind the Washburne Café. He said the variety the block party brings is its biggest selling point for him.
“The thing I love the most about the block party is it's kind of a DIY block party, and it's supposed to be. It's not a Saturday market, it's not a music festival, it's not a beer festival, it's all those things together in unique ways,” Wilkinson said. “We have family fun including an inflatable bounce house, I heard there's going to be a pirate ship.”
The Block Party will start at 5 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. on September 8 along Springfield’s downtown Main Street area. Although the Block Party hasn’t had a history of disrupting traffic, Main Street will be closed for the party this year to keep attendees safe. The street will reopen after the party is done.
“Closing the streets is not inexpensive, but it’s for the safety and enjoyment to the community to come to downtown Springfield and have a proper block party,” Wilkinson said.