Organizers share tips for beating the heat at the Lane County Fair

EUGENE, Ore. – The Lane County Fair kicked off Wednesday, July 19 and fair organizers want attendees to keep the heat in mind as they’re planning their day at the fairgrounds.
As temperatures are expected to hover into or near the 90’s through the week and into the weekend, it’s important to stay mindful when making your way around the fair.
While the fair itself is mainly outside, Assistant Fair Manager Rachel Bivens explained the many ways attendees can still escape the heat.
“We have a lot of seating tents around the grounds, we’ve got tables with umbrellas, there’s a water refill station at the EWEB sub-booth, plus all of our vendors obviously have water and soda,” Bivens said.
There are also buildings around the fair, many of which are air-conditioned, where attendees can take a minute to cool down. There are also misters around the grounds and plenty of tents to catch some shade.
Bivens said her top tips included wearing a hat, bringing sunglasses, applying sunglasses, and a refillable water bottle. Organizers want to ensure the safety of those planning on taking a trip to the fair, but they also hope visitors have a great experience.
“We just want everyone to know that everyone is welcome here,” Bivens said. “Safety is our priority, then entertainment. We want to make sure everybody in the community around the surrounding communities come and have a good time.”
The fair runs through Sunday, July 23. More information on attractions, vendors, and events can be found on the Lane County Fair website.