OSP ask for public's help in tracking down suspect of stolen credit card

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- Oregon State Police are asking the public for help tracking down a suspect who reportedly stole a woman's credit card and used it.
On Feb. 10, an OSP trooper was contacted by the woman, who said she was driving on I-5, with her three kids, when around 11 a.m., she stopped at the rest area near milepost 206. During that stop, she discovered her credit card was missing.
The OSP trooper tracked down these pictures from video surveillance in the stores where the suspect had used the stolen credit card.
The suspect's vehicle looks to be similar to a 2000 GMC pickup with what appears to have aftermarket wheels.
According to officials, the suspect used the stolen card at the Pilot Fuel Station and Adult Store in Rice Hill, as well as the Bi-Mart and Grocery Outlet in Cottage Grove. There was an additional attempt at an auto parts store in Springfield, but the card was declined.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Refer to Case #: SP23-046505.