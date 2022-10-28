OSP looking for reported poacher who left two elk to spoil

GLENDALE, Ore. -- After a person or persons shot two elk, partially processed one and left the other to spoil untouched, the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife division is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the poachers.
According to OSP, it is believed two elk were shot within 100 yards of Interstate 5 south at milepost 84 near Glendale at about 6:30 p.m. on October 25. OSP said the trooper found two elk, one male and one female, in an open field on the west side of the freeway. According to OSP, the female was processed with the edible parts removed, but the male carcass was untouched. OSP says the suspect was likely in the field for quite some time, and is believed to have used a flashlight between 7 p.m. October 25 and 7 a.m. October 26. OSP said someone was also seen driving a midsized silver pickup truck with a rifle earlier in the day along the freeway.
OSP Fish and Wildlife is encouraging anyone with information about the identity of the suspected poachers to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-788, *677 or email a tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov. OSP’s Turn in Poachers program offers preference points for hunters or cash rewards for any information that leads to an arrest of a citation.