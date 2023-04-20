OSP trooper's shooting of suspect on I-5 found justified, Marion County D.A. says

SALEM, Ore. – A grand jury in Marion County has unanimously found that an OSP trooper was justified in the shooting of a suspect on Interstate 5 in Salem earlier in April.

According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, in the morning of April 10, Oregon State Police Trooper Andrew Tuttle was on patrol on I-5 when he spotted what he thought was a stalled semi-trailer in the middle lane. According to authorities, the trooper pulled up to the trailer and saw a man, later identified as Felipe Amezcua Manzo, 31, pointing a gun first at the driver of the semi-trailer, then at the driver of a nearby SUV in an apparent attempt to gain entry to the vehicle. Authorities said that when Manzo spotted Trooper Tuttle, he ran off the road into the grass on the east side of the interstate.

Tuttle turned on his sirens and pulled his patrol car to the side of the road. Body-worn camera footage released by OSP shows Tuttle getting out of the car while drawing his service weapon and ordering Manzo to get on the ground. Manzo ignored the command, and when Tuttle moved to follow him, Manzo turned and fired at the trooper. A brief gunfight ensued, which ended less than a minute later when Manzo fell to the grass. According to the D.A., an investigation determined that Trooper Tuttle fired 47 shots and Manzo fired 13.

Authorities said numerous law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the area. The D.A. said Manzo was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy later identified the cause of death as the six gunshot wounds he suffered in the fight.

On April 19, a grand jury in Marion County unanimously found Trooper Tuttle’s use of deadly force to be justified. The jury said that no reasonable alternative, such as verbal de-escalation or waiting, was available because of Manzo’s violent behavior.