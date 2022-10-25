OSU and HP partner to bring computer chips jobs to Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University is teaming up with Hewlett Packard to try and provide more manufacturing and semiconductor jobs in Oregon.
Computer chips have become an essential part of everyday life. They’re found in numerous common appliances like phones, printers, computers and many more. For decades the United States was a leader in manufacturing chips before it was surpassed by far east competitors in Taiwan and Singapore. Now, the Chips and Science Act of 2022 invests billions of dollars over the next five years to help the US regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing.
In Corvallis, HP is teaming up with OSU to provide more chip manufacturing jobs. According to HP, the importance of bringing jobs to Corvallis is to have the development center, prototype center and manufacturing center all in one place. Tuan Tran, the president of HP imaging, printing and solutions, calls the partnership a great opportunity to take advantage of the Chips act.
“It’s a great opportunity to actually take advantage of the chips act, work very closely with Oregon State and actually take that technology to the next generation,” Tran said. “We're super excited about the partnership. We actually are looking at and the chips act gives us the opportunity to look at ways we can bring back even some of the investments we made overseas and bring those back here in Corvallis.”