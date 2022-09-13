OSU and OHSU researchers develop RNA therapy for ovarian cancer

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Researchers at Oregon State University and the Oregon Health & Science University say they have developed promising therapy for ovarian cancer and cachexia, a muscle condition associated with cancer and other chronic illnesses.
The newly developed treatment is based on the same principles used in COVID vaccines, and scientists say messenger RNA technology holds tremendous potential for the management of disease. Messenger RNA carries instructions about which proteins to manufacture to cells.
People with cachexia can lose muscle and fat even if they continually eat. The debilitating syndrome kills as many as 30% of the cancer patients it afflicts. Ovarian cancer is a deadly form of cancer with a five-year survival rate of less than 30% if it spreads beyond the ovaries. OSU professors say it is rarely detected until it has reached an advanced stage and spread beyond the ovaries.
The new therapy developed by Oleh Taratula, Daniel Marks and other collaborators at the two universities is capable of delivering mRNA that triggers the production of follistatin protein within cancer clusters. The increased production of this protein can slow the cancer's spread and help preserve muscle mass in instances of cachexia.
“Chemotherapy remains the frontline treatment for metastatic disease but it comes at a high cost -- loss of muscle mass, depletion of fat stores, fatigue and systemic inflammation,” Marks said. “There is a clear need to find new therapies and drug combinations that improve the efficacy and tolerability of chemotherapy, and we think we’ve taken a big step in that direction.”