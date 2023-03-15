OSU art exhibit features regional artist's Antarctic paintings

CORVALLIS – An art show at an Oregon State University gallery will include paintings by a Salem-based artist inspired by an OSU professor’s studies on climate change’s effects on Antarctica.
The exhibit, which is free to the public, is titled “It’s the Water: An Exhibition of Painting and Photography by Seven Artists.” It began March 15 and continues through April 28 at the Giustina Gallery at The LaSells Stewart Center in Corvallis, OSU officials said.
The University said an exhibition reception will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 3 to 6 p.m., and is also free to the public.
OSU staff said that April Waters, whose 2018 travels to Antarctica inspired her exhibited paintings, spoke with OSU College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences Associate Professor Kim Bernard prior to her trip. Bernard studies the impacts of climate change on Antarctic krill, a crustacean that supports such wildlife populations as whales, seals, seabirds and penguins, OSU officials said.
University officials said that Waters traveled to the Southern Oregon and West Antarctic Peninsula through the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Antarctic Artists and Writers Program.
She also spoke with OSU College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences Associate Professor Kim Bernard about her 16 expeditions since 2000 to the region studying climate change, OSU officials said. Bernard assisted Waters with identifying Antarctic islands and mountains that Waters depicted in her paintings.
Waters’ exhibit includes five paintings depicting oceans, icebergs and glaciers in the Antarctic region, OSU officials said. One of the paintings is more than 17 feet long, while another is 7 feet by 9 feet, the university said.
The exhibit also features photography and paintings by six other artists, OSU officials said.
The Giustina Gallery is located at 875 southwest 26th St. in Corvallis and is free to the public. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The LaSells Stewart Center will have reduced hours March 27-31, OSU officials said, and they recommended patrons check back for updated hours.
More information can be found here.