OSU celebrates thousands of graduates in 154th graduating class

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- It was the end of one chapter and the beginning of another for the thousands of Oregon State University students that graduated on Saturday.
According to the university, over 7,300 students graduated from the institution and over 3,700 of them attended a university-wide commencement ceremony at Reser Stadium on June 17. The ceremony honored the university's 154th class.
Graduates could not be any more excited with the major milestone.
"I'm excited, I'm really excited to be done," said Michael Gadda, a graduated computer science major. "It's been a long journey, all of my friends here and we're finally here it's super exciting for all of us."
As a college of engineering student, Gadda and many of his peers said they faced a lot of hardship. Gadda said the friends he made at the university certainly helped him get through all the challenges he faced. Many students said the on campus community was very welcoming and they allowed themselves to grow and make memorable friendships.
While the work wasn't easy, graduates say it made getting good grades all the more satisfying. Zach Culp, another graduate from the college of engineering, was very proud of his academic journey.
"I take pride in getting every grade that I did in all of the classes," he said. "It just felt like a big accomplishment every time I passed something up here."
After being apart of the educational system for the better part of 17 years, some are understandably a little nervous about life after college. Many are going into competitive careers, while others are a bit unsure about what their future holds. Those whose paths are unwritten say they cannot wait for whatever is in store for them.
"I'll probably go back to school too, so I might not be done it might not be over," Gadda said. "It's an exciting time, I'll say I'm more excited than nervous."
Some students said they already have jobs lined up for them after graduation. Some had advice for their fellow graduates about job hunting.
"It's very cliché advice but networking is probably the most important thing," Gadda said. "I think if you could meet people in the field that are doing what you want to do right now, learning from them, and seeing if they could help you get an internship, get a job. That's probably one of the best things you can do. "
On June 18, OSU-Cascades will host their ceremony for graduates in Bend.