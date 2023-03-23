OSU-developed sensor provides rapid detection of hormone key to many illnesses

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A handheld sensor using an artificial hormone developed by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers provides rapid detection of a hormone linked to many illnesses including cancers, OSU researchers said.
Researchers said the device utilizes an artificial enzyme to detect cortisol, known commonly as the stress hormone. Cortisol's functions include fighting infections and maintaining blood pressure, scientists said.
While beneficial for short term stress management, OSU researchers said that long-term high cortisol levels can lead to increased risks of heart disease, depression and anxiety. The scientists also said cortisol levels too high or low can indicate adrenal disorders.
Cortisol levels are typically monitored through time-consuming lab tests, OSU researchers said. OSU researchers also said their sensor provides results in eight minutes.
“The sensor can detect cortisol levels in sweat within minutes, even when they are typically 10,000 times less concentrated than glucose levels in the blood,” said Larry Cheng, associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science. “The artificial enzyme used in this technology opens up new avenues for developing future wearable sensors for health monitoring.”
The artificial enzyme the researchers developed is a special polymer that features tiny spaces featuring catalysts reacting to cortisol, the scientists said. Measuring the electrical signals produced indicates the amount of cortisol present, OSU researchers said.
The device uses an enzyme-mimicking sensor that can be used at a patient’s bedside or even worn, OSU scientists said. The researchers said they were inspired by natural enzymes used in blood glucose meters commonly found in pharmacies.
OSU researchers said that natural enzymes are substances in living organisms that are catalysts for biochemical reactions. Finding natural enzymes for cortisol detection is difficult due to their instability and short shelf life, they said.
The researchers said the device could easily be adapted to detect other hormones such as progesterone, a key hormone related to pregnancy outcomes.
OSU researchers said their study received support from the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health.