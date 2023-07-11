OSU Extension hits snag on plan to continue to bring services to Josephine County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit
expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...There is a 10-20% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening, increasing
to a 50-60% chance late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday
evening...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley south of the Portland metro.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 15 to 25
percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

OSU Extension hits snag on plan to continue to bring services to Josephine County

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU Extension in Josephine County

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University’s continued operations in southern Oregon have hit a snag, as a county’s commissioners have voted not to allocate funds to the university’s budget for operations in the area for 2024.

OSU officials said the Oregon State University Extension Service delivers services to Oregonians all over the state, including in Josephine County, through educational programs in gardening, small farms and agriculture, family and community health, and natural resources.

The Oregon State University Extension Service and the Josephine County Board of Commissioners said they are working together to try to develop a plan to continue to bring OSU Extension services to the southern Oregon county. OSU officials said the university and the county will be in talks for at least another year, with a shared commitment to providing taxpayer-funded OSU Extension programs and services to residents of the county. That commitment follows several public meetings where university and county officials heard a significant amount of positive and negative comments from members of the public and commissioners.

“I acknowledge that some of the comments made during the commissioners’ meetings were a surprise to me,” said Ivory Lyles, the director of OSU Extension. “At the same time, there is a lot of great work being done in Josephine County by Extension faculty and staff. The plan that Chair [Herman Baertschiger Jr.] and I are working toward is a ‘win-win’ for all concerned and a collaborative and transparent approach that I am committed to.”

According to OSU officials, Josephine County Commissioners on June 7 voted to approve a county budget for OSU Extension services for 2024, but did not approve the collection of the property tax to actually fund the budget. They also ended the intergovernmental service agreement between the county and OSU that stipulates how the funds are managed, OSU officials said. Now, County Chair Baertschiger and Lyles are in talks to try to find a path that get OSU Extension services into Josephine County.

“We take concerns and feedback seriously, as we are accountable to those we serve and for the public funds we are provided and use with great care,” said Lyles. “In speaking with County Chair Baertschiger, I’m confident that we both share a goal of continuing to serve Josephine County residents with OSU Extension programs and services, and that we are on track toward improving communication and relationships with the commissioners and the community at large.”

Officials with OSU Extension said they will continue to talk with Josephine County commissioners to develop an annual plan of work. Officials will try to come to an agreement on what data and information are needed to demonstrate how OSU Extensions is helping the county while still using county funds as intended.

