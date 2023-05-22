OSU forum addressed weather and fire outlook ahead of wildfire season

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forestry experts at Oregon State University recommend Oregonians take preventative measures ahead of the wildfire season, the college said.
OSU’s Weather and Fire Outlook Media Forum held on May 22 featured panelists who gave numerous tips on preventing full-fledged fire outbreaks this summer.
These tips included being cautious with fireworks during holiday celebrations and encouraging homeowners to clean their gutters of debris. Preparing for the season includes connecting with neighbors and building a community support network that can be invaluable during emergencies.
Human-caused fires typically see sharp spikes around the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays.
“It's getting particularly bad,” said John Bailey, a professor at the OSU College of Forestry. “But the good news is we can exercise a little bit of control, regulation, influence on how things are gonna burn in the future, and when and where... the impact on people…We don't have to just lay back and wait for these things to happen."
Bailey encourages Oregonians to be optimistic, yet also realistic, in their outlook when the wildfire season arrives.