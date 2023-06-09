OSU gets $1 million to study the effects of fire on mass timber

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University will receive $1 million from the federal government to study the effects of fire on a specific construction material that is seeing increased use.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing the funds for researchers to look at how mass timber responds to fire. Mass timber is a construction material that takes wood elements and glues them together to make a composite material that is comparable to concrete or steel.
According to Erica Fischer, an assistant professor with the university’s School of Civil and Construction Engineering who is helping lead the study, mass timber is being increasingly found in the construction of mid-rise buildings along the West Coast, especially in the Pacific Northwest
Fischer said many architects and building owners opt to leave the timber exposed for aesthetic purposes, which raises a concern about fires.
“You’re leaving this combustible building material exposed to the elements,” she said. “If there is a fire within the building, and if that fire does get out of control, then it will begin to burn the actual structural elements.”
The study, involving researchers from OSU, the federal government and other private sector partners, will build rooms using the composite material, furnishing them and lighting them on fire. During the blaze, they will collect data on temperatures, energy and carbon released by the fire.
Fischer said the study will add to existing research done on mass timber and fire around the world. They will specifically look at how to design structures that are safe even as fires decay and smolder, and how tests run at smaller scales can be applied to large-scale buildings.
There is research on how fires behave in buildings, but mainly those made out of steel, concrete or masonry.
“Why this research is so important is because we have to figure out if we can take all that knowledge and apply it to timber,” Fischer said. “Or do we need to come up with new methods of design for this particular material.”
She said understanding how fire interacts with mass timber and how the material responds in blazes can help engineers design safer buildings to protect both occupants and firefighters.
Also of significance, Fischer said, is the diversity in the engineering field the study highlights.
“We have people who are spanning all these different disciplines on this project,” she said. “Four out of five of the principal investigators are women. So, I think this is just a testament to the diverse nature of this field and it’s exciting to be able to work with these people.”
Oregon’s Democratic senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden applauded the funding for OSU.
“Ensuring workplaces and homes across Oregon are fire safe is crucial to protecting businesses and families and their belongings, especially when disaster strikes,” Merkley said in a statement. “This funding for OSU to expand our understanding of the safety of mass timber buildings due to fire will help keep homes and communities safe.”
“Oregon continues to lead the way in modernizing wood products, generating jobs and economic opportunities in communities statewide,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified that Oregon State has earned these funds to further study how mass timber performs in real time so that we can keep firefighters safe while also increasing adoption of this resilient, innovative wood product.”
Fischer said the study will begin this fall and researchers will seek out other funding sources to continue and advance their work in the future.