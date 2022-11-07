 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds
10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and northeast winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

OSU gets grant to study new type of sustainable battery

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- As more and more batteries are manufactured, the Earth’s stores of the rare materials used to make them slowly dwindle. Oregon State University researchers have received a grant from the U.S. Department of energy to find a solution.

An OSU research team has received a $3 million grant from U.S. Department of Energy to lead a team of researchers from OSU, Howard University, the University of Maryland and Vanderbilt University to develop a battery that does not rely on rare-earth elements. OSU professor of chemistry Xiulei “David” Ji says global demand for rare cobalt and nickel, two elements crucial for battery production, has risen to the point where shortages of both elements are expected in a matter of decades. OSU says this underscores the importance of their research, as developing a more sustainably-sourced battery will head off disruptions to the battery supply chain that would damage the global economy.

OSU says that preliminary results from the research team show that a different type of battery that can use more sustainable materials is just as powerful as a standard battery. The current prototype uses common copper and carbon, but these materials cannot accept a charge as effectively as nickel and cobalt and would not be able to be recharged. OSU researchers say this is the main hurdle to clear in developing a new type of battery, and dealing with this issue is their current focus.

OSU copper battery diagram

The figure shows that copper can serve as an electrode for hosting anions in reversible battery reactions. (Image provided by Xiulei "David" Ji, OSU College of Science).

