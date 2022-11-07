OSU gets grant to study new type of sustainable battery

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- As more and more batteries are manufactured, the Earth’s stores of the rare materials used to make them slowly dwindle. Oregon State University researchers have received a grant from the U.S. Department of energy to find a solution.
An OSU research team has received a $3 million grant from U.S. Department of Energy to lead a team of researchers from OSU, Howard University, the University of Maryland and Vanderbilt University to develop a battery that does not rely on rare-earth elements. OSU professor of chemistry Xiulei “David” Ji says global demand for rare cobalt and nickel, two elements crucial for battery production, has risen to the point where shortages of both elements are expected in a matter of decades. OSU says this underscores the importance of their research, as developing a more sustainably-sourced battery will head off disruptions to the battery supply chain that would damage the global economy.
OSU says that preliminary results from the research team show that a different type of battery that can use more sustainable materials is just as powerful as a standard battery. The current prototype uses common copper and carbon, but these materials cannot accept a charge as effectively as nickel and cobalt and would not be able to be recharged. OSU researchers say this is the main hurdle to clear in developing a new type of battery, and dealing with this issue is their current focus.