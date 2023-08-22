OSU gets nearly $160k for coastal disaster preparedness

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University is getting a large grant to research methods and technologies to prepare for disasters off Oregon’s coast like earthquakes and tsunamis, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Sea Grant Office and Office of Response and Restoration’s Disaster Preparedness Program announced more than $630,000 in grants to go to four projects nationwide for disaster preparedness, the senators said. One of those projects was OSU’s Oregon Sea Grant project to focus on increasing tsunami and earthquake awareness. Senators Wyden and Merkley said OSU’s project would strengthen Oregon’s emergency preparedness, helping the state’s economy and keeping people safe.
“The Oregon Coast is critical to our state’s economy, and it’s important that we provide coastal community members and visitors alike with the resources and education necessary to be alert and respond to extreme coastal events,” said Senator Merkley. “The success and future of Oregon’s coastal economy depends on our ability to prepare and recover from natural disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes, and this Sea Grant will help build the needed resilience to weather these events.”
OSU said the program funded by the $160,000 grant would focus on improving coastal residents’ education on what to do in the event of a major earthquake and tsunami. Program organizers said they would use educational activities to teach people of all ages about evacuation routes, safe places and other emergency resources.