OSU leadership, fans reflect as more teams leave the Pac-12

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- As Oregon State University becomes only one of two institutions remaining in the Pac 12 Conference, university officials and Beaver fans took a moment Friday to reflect on what’s next for the school.

News that both Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley were joining the Athletic Coast Conference in 2024 prompted Oregon State University leadership to hold a press conference Friday morning.

OSU’s President and Athletic Director both said they were disappointed by the news about Stanford and Cal, but they ultimately were not that shocked about the decision.

“Although we had hoped for a better outcome here, this outcome certainly was anticipated,” said Director of Athletics Scott Barnes.

With the departure of the Bay Area schools, only Oregon State and Washington State University will make up the Conference of Champions.

OSU President Jayathi Murthy said the announcement provides them with certainty and clarity about the road ahead.

“While the news is regrettable, it's not really unexpected,” she said. “We are prepared for it and have been thinking about it these last few weeks.”

Murthy also took the opportunity to address frustrations the school should have acted early on to move to another conference. She said their options were tied to not only being able to deliver the audience big media contracts require, and hopping to another conference is not easy – even if the school wanted to blow up the Pac 12.

“Jumping from a conference was never the first option, making the conference work was always where my heart and my mind lay,” Murthy said. “And I'm sorry that a top-20 football team ends up where we are because of the focus on media rights and media valuations.”

University leaders said there are a lot of paths forward for Beaver Athletics when it comes to conference realignment.

“Making the right decision is really the biggest thing,” Murthy said. “This is a very, very important decision and it's effects will play out for years ahead.

Possible paths include maintaining the storied Pac 12 by inviting new teams to the conference, doing a partnership between the Pac and another conference, or joining a new one altogether.

“We've been having great conversations with a number of conferences and looking at the various forms in which we can connect with them,” Murthy said. “So, there's a lot of creative thinking going on.”

Regardless of what they do, and the possible revenue losses that come with their path forward, the university hopes to maintain all their current programs.

“Each of our sports will have a home and each of our sports will continue to flourish in the next wave of our conference relationship,” Barnes said.

As for when a decision about the path forward could come, Murthy said it will come sooner rather than later.

“I would say fairly soon,” she said. “Weeks rather than months and certainly not years. We do have to decide because of scheduling and other pressures.”

Leadership said students are top of mind as they try to plot the future of Beaver athletics.

“The health and wellbeing of our student athletes, preserving their ability to compete in the highest level possible -- there are Oregon State University's first priorities,” Murthy said.

Barnes said conversations with student athletes have revealed two priorities: wanting to compete at the highest level possible and competing within the region.

“Not having to travel across the country to play,” he said. “That is an impact on their experience, perhaps their physical, mental wellbeing as well.”

Families of student athletes walking around the Corvallis campus Friday afternoon also shared concerns about traveling long distances to watch their students’ games.

With realignment in full swing, leaders said they are leaning in on what is keeping athletes at the university.

“It's as much or more about the culture, the fit, the feel, the leadership, the people that walk the hallways, than it is the conference,” Barnes said.

While there are some concerns about the potential impact realignment has on athletes coming to the school and student enrollment generally, officials said they have not seen any negative impacts but will take steps to address them if they arise.

Of course, Beaver Nation is closely watching all the unfolding conference developments, hopeful that Oregon State can find the right conference to let the university shine on the national stage.

“Beaver Nation is strong,” said H.J. Dygert “And if you're not a part of it, I don't think you understand it. It's different than being from USC or Washington or any of those places -- we're stronger, I think, and our roots are deeper.”

Dygert is a former OSU placekicker from the early 90s. He said he came back to Corvallis after 30 years and enjoys being close to the grate work that is being done both athletically and academically.

Student Brayden Allen said he is concerned about what conference realignment means for smaller sports.

“Personally, I have like some friends who are doing rowing and whatnot,” he said. “And I know just from their perspective, it's anxiety inducing for them.”

Both are hopeful the Beavs can make it to a conference that can give the school the recognition it deserves.

Conference realignment not only affects athletes, university leaders said, but the institution as a whole. The whole organization is working to find the best option for the school.

“This is a school that is doing phenomenally well in all kinds of ways,” Murthy said. “And I absolutely expect that that focus will continue. And I don't see how anyone can ignore this level of performance, regardless of conference realignment.”