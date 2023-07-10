OSU nuclear science professor weighs in on release of treated wastewater from Fukushima

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Concerns are growing around the world as Japan is planning to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant after it was stored for more than 12 years following a devastating tsunami. The water has been sitting in large holding containers at Fukushima, and they are at risk of failing.

The decision was ultimately made to release small amounts water being into the Pacific Ocean. The environmental minister of Japan said that the decision is final leaving "no other options.” The main point of concern comes from the radioactive element tritium, which cannot fully be extracted from the water.

Nuclear Science professor Kathryn Higley at Oregon State University said that any concerns for Tritium impacting the United States should be put aside, because the Pacific Ocean will dilute the tritium in the water.

“The levels that they are disposing of, the concentrations are actually lower than acceptable drinking water standards for tritium of many countries around the world,” Higley said.

Countries like North and South Korea are some of the most concerned following the announcement, with many locals stocking up on fish ahead of the planned release of the water in late summer.

Higley says that it's important for people to question what releasing tritium will do to the sea life and wildlife, but adds that animal species handle radiation levels far better than humans. She said the small levels being released will have less of an impact on the ocean ecosystem.

“Non-human biota, non-fish, birds, other animals’ plants, in general tend to be a bit more radiation resistant, robust than then people are,” Higley said. “Our standards typically protect humans and if you're controlling the release to limit potential doses to people, that would be something that's not going to cause concern."

The releases are planned to start in summer 2023 and last over a decade, with the water being monitored throughout its release.