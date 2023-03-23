 Skip to main content
...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

A strong Alaskan low will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, with the cold air
likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow levels will
lower dramatically through this evening, falling to around 500 to
1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight into early Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday
morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow
remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the
interior lowlands during these times. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia
Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate Sunday, ending
the potential for lowland snow.

OSU, ODE collaboration seeks to improve inclusion practices for disabled children

  Updated
  • 0
Oakridge School District Classroom

SALEM, Ore. -- A new collaboration will provide early childhood learning providers with coaching on effective inclusion practices for children with disabilities, education officials said.

Oregon State University, the Early Learning Division (ELD) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) are partnering to create the Oregon Early Childhood Inclusion Coaching Collaborative, ODE officials said.

The goals are to ensure an environment of greater inclusion for students with disabilities within early learning centers like Head Start, Oregon Prenatal through Kindergarten, and Preschool Promise, education officials said.

The collaborative received $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the state, ODE authorities said.

According to ODE officials, despite having the right to be in early learning centers with peers their age, a 2021 federal report’s data shows that less than half of Oregon’s 12,000 children experiencing disabilities are fully included in their environments.

Black, indigenous and Latino/a/x children with disabilities are also more likely to be suspended, expelled or excluded at higher rates in these early education programs, ODE officials also said.

“The development of this mentorship and outreach, and the plans to make high-quality supports and training accessible for professionals in publicly and privately funded programs across the early learning system removes barriers and empowers providers to use effective strategies to prevent suspension and expulsion of children who have been systematically excluded from education before, during and after the pandemic,” said Meredith Villines, Early Childhood Coherent Strategies Specialist with ODE. “It's an unprecedented effort to streamline funding to improve outcomes for systematically excluded children, especially children experiencing disability.”

Barriers to inclusion in early learning environment include a lack of on-the-job support and professional development, which education officials said the collaborative seeks to address.

