OSU, ODE collaboration seeks to improve inclusion practices for disabled children

SALEM, Ore. -- A new collaboration will provide early childhood learning providers with coaching on effective inclusion practices for children with disabilities, education officials said.
Oregon State University, the Early Learning Division (ELD) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) are partnering to create the Oregon Early Childhood Inclusion Coaching Collaborative, ODE officials said.
The goals are to ensure an environment of greater inclusion for students with disabilities within early learning centers like Head Start, Oregon Prenatal through Kindergarten, and Preschool Promise, education officials said.
The collaborative received $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the state, ODE authorities said.
According to ODE officials, despite having the right to be in early learning centers with peers their age, a 2021 federal report’s data shows that less than half of Oregon’s 12,000 children experiencing disabilities are fully included in their environments.
Black, indigenous and Latino/a/x children with disabilities are also more likely to be suspended, expelled or excluded at higher rates in these early education programs, ODE officials also said.
“The development of this mentorship and outreach, and the plans to make high-quality supports and training accessible for professionals in publicly and privately funded programs across the early learning system removes barriers and empowers providers to use effective strategies to prevent suspension and expulsion of children who have been systematically excluded from education before, during and after the pandemic,” said Meredith Villines, Early Childhood Coherent Strategies Specialist with ODE. “It's an unprecedented effort to streamline funding to improve outcomes for systematically excluded children, especially children experiencing disability.”
Barriers to inclusion in early learning environment include a lack of on-the-job support and professional development, which education officials said the collaborative seeks to address.