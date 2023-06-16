OSU offers tips to grads on how to stay safe on graduation night

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Students at Oregon State University are set to graduate on June 17, but amidst the congratulations the university’s public safety office is reminding the soon-to-be-grads to stay safe while partying on graduation night.
OSU Public Safety reminded soon-to-be-graduates to stay mindful of the effects of alcohol, pace themselves and stay hydrated to avoid any mishaps caused by intoxication. Officials advised designating a driver before going out, or using rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft to avoid drunk driving. Students were advised to treat their safety as a top priority, and stick to well-lit and populated areas, especially at night. OSU Public Safety also recommended that partiers stay connected with their friends, check in with each other often, and never to accept drinks from strangers.
Congratulations (almost), Graduates! As you embark on this exciting new chapter of your life, we want to ensure your celebrations are safe and memorable. Here are some important safety tips to keep in mind! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/sQxOfTbwZO— Oregon State Public Safety (@OSUPublicSafety) June 14, 2023
OSU’s 154th commencement ceremony will bring thousands of people to Corvallis as friends and family of students come to see them graduate. Traffic is likely to be affected, and those in town passing near the campus would be wise to allocate extra time to reach their destinations. The commencement processional to Reser Stadium will begin from the Kerr Administration Building on 15th Street and Jefferson Way at 10 a.m., and the ceremony itself will begin at 11 a.m. on June 17.