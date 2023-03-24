OSU preparing giant blue whale skeleton for display

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The skeleton of a massive blue whale that washed up on Oregon’s coast several years ago is in the final stages of being prepared for display, Oregon State University officials said.
According to OSU, a more than 70-foot blue whale carcass washed up on the Oregon Coast near Gold Beach back in 2015. Researchers said this is an extremely rare event – the last known beached blue whale in Oregon was more than 200 years ago. OSU researchers moved the carcass to Yaquina Bay, where natural sea animals picked it clean and left only the skeleton behind. OSU officials said the skeleton of the whale, including its 18-foot mandibles, boulder-sized vertebrae and three-ton skull, was pulled out of the surf in 2019 to be preserved for science, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that operation on hold before work to prepare the skeleton for display could begin.
“The skeleton of this whale presents an extraordinary educational opportunity for students and researchers and an awe-inspiring experience for all visitors to the Oregon Coast,” said Lisa T. Ballance, director of the Marine Mammal Institute, which is part of OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences. “We are thrilled to begin this next phase of the preservation and display process.”
Now, OSU said the skeleton is on its way to Alberta, Canada-based Dinosaur Valley Studios to get cleaned up and preserved. Dinosaur Valley Studios specializes in skeletal reconstruction of very large animals, and their representatives said the project is expected to take several months depending on how much additional cleaning is needed. Any remaining connective tissue, as well as marine debris and oil will have to be removed and the bones disinfected.
“This is the largest project we’ve ever done,” said Frank Hadfield, president of Dinosaur Valley Studios. “The good news is the integrity of these bones is beautiful – they are in really great condition. Most of the residual oils have already been purged, which will make our job easier.”
A blue whale’s skeleton contains 365 bones of all sizes, OSU officials said. These can range from 18-feet long jaw bones to inches-long phalanges in the whale’s flippers.
OSU researchers said the project has received enthusiastic support from the public, and has raised $250,000 to cover its costs. The project is now seeking an additional $150,000 in donations to finish the restoration and put the whale skeleton on display. Anyone who wishes to donate or to learn more should visit OSU’s website about the project.