OSU professor & Eugene residents react to Donald Trump's arrest prediction.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former president Donald Trump himself indicated he expects to be arrested later this week.

He first indicated this on Saturday, March 18. He also called for protests against a possible arrest. Christopher Stout is an Associate Professor in Political Science at Oregon State University. Even he was caught off guard by the former president's prediction for his arrest.

"Donald Trump is a master marketer. He's really good at making sure his name stays in the news," professor Stout said. "So putting out that post likely is going to bring him, it's already bringing him a lot of attention and some people are speculating this is why he put this out there."

The former President is currently the focus of multiple investigations. One of the principle cases involves the alleged payment of $130,000 dollars in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. If he is arrested and subsequently indicted, he would be the first former American president indicted for criminal behavior.

President Richard Nixon also was going to face criminal charges because of the Watergate incident. However, President Gerald Ford, his Vice President and later successor, would pardon President Nixon on all counts related to Watergate.

Stout believes if Trump is arrested and indicted it would be difficult for him to run for President in 2024. He believes Trump will need the help of not only his base, but also independent voters to win the Republican nomination and subsequently the general election. Stout said he had those voters in 2016, but not in 2020.

Stout also said a potential indictment might just scare independent voters enough to isolate Trump. However he believes it could swing the other way too. An indictment just might energize the base to support him even more.

Professor Stout however is still hesitant on the idea of former President Trump being arrested or indicted this week. In terms of Kevin McCarthy and the rest of the Republican Party, Stout said he believes they'll remain quiet and try to focus their legislative agenda. This isolation might signal to Trump's opponents in the Republican primary, Ron DeSantis & Nikki Haley, that he is vulnerable.

Stout said, "DeSantis has said as much, 'I'm Donald Trump's policies without the baggage of Donald Trump. I don't have the legal problems Donald Trump has.' And so this is something he'll play up particularly if he is indicted and later convicted."

Stout also said he doesn't see a pardon coming up for former President Trump. He said he would be "surprised" if Joe Biden stepped in to pardon the former President.

Janice Woodington, a Eugene resident, has lived in the United States for more than 50 years. She didn't mince words she hopes the former President is indicted on something.

She said, "We just have to press on. You know we can't have someone that corrupt just continuing on, still saying, that he should be in the White House. it's sickening."

There were however some people who disagreed. Although they wished to remain anonymous, they believed trying to arrest the former President was a waste of time. They believe those resources could be used for more important things.