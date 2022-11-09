OSU professor weighs in on potential impacts of midterm elections in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- As midterm election results continue to roll in, Democrat Tina Kotek has pulled further ahead of Republican Christine Drazan in the state's gubernatorial race. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kotek was ahead of Drazan by exactly three percentage points.
On Wednesday, the Oregonian projected Kotek would win the gubernatorial race.
This election is appearing to make history as one of the tightest races in Oregon's recent history.
"This is surprising in Oregon because pretty quick the vote disparity between the Democrats and Republicans are so wide, we can project who's going to win. But with an election this close, it's going to take a little bit of time," said Oregon State University Associate Political Science professor Christopher Stout.
A number of factors made this a much more competitive race, Stout said. One of those was the candidacy of unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson.
"The fact that you had a former Democratic state legislator on the ballot, those candidates tend to siphon more votes from the party they used to be from than the opposing party," Johnson said.
Johnson conceded at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night. As of Wednesday at 6 p.m., she had received 8.69% of the vote.
Stout said this election in Oregon saw a number of close congressional races that have been attracting attention from around the nation.
"Oregon has two, and at some point three toss-ups in the fourth, fifth, and sixth congressional districts," Stout said.
While Democrat Val Hoyle is projected to win in the fourth district over Republican Alek Skarlatos, the races for both the fifth and sixth congressional districts remained too close to call as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"Republicans had to have a really good night to have a really large majority, so they have 20-30 seats they have a comfortable majority, they don't really have to keep their caucus in line too much to get votes passed," Stout said. "But as is, it doesn't look like they're going to have that large of a majority. They're projected to win. They haven't won the majority as of this morning. They should because they flipped enough seats so far, but not that many, so it's going to be a really tight majority and having someone like Lori Chavez DeRemer and Mike Erickson for Republicans would make a large difference in the types of things they're able to get done."
Click here for the most up to date election results on the Secretary of State's website.