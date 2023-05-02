OSU professor weighs in on Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's resignation

SALEM, Ore -- The Oregon Secretary of State will step down on Monday, May 8. Until that time she will continue with her official responsibilities.

The resignation comes just two weeks ahead of the May 16 special election in Oregon. Secretary of State Fagan was Oregon's auditor of public accounts, chief elections officer, and administrator of public records.

She was also the person who would replace the Governor if they could not perform their duties. Despite stepping down, Secretary Fagan said she has the utmost confidence the Oregon Elections Division will do their job well when the time comes.

Fagan's resignation stems from concerns that Fagan served as a paid consultant for a marijuana dispensary chain, La Mota. The owners made big political donations to top democrats including Fagan. Fagan said she only consulted on projects outside of Oregon.

As Oregon's auditor, her department was involved in an audit on the regulation of the cannabis industry. This brought up ethical questions, and there is still an active investigation in Fagan's relationship with La Mota. She said the incident has become a distraction and is preventing her from doing her key job.

Secretary Fagan said she's confident the investigation will show she followed Oregon's legal and and ethical guidelines. One reason she gave for becoming a consultant was because she was trying to make ends meet for her family. As Oregon Secretary of State she makes $77,000 a year. Compare that to Washington and California, where they make more than $134,000 and $163,000 respectively.

Oregon State University Associate Professor Christopher Stout said he believes that in the short term Fagan's political rivals will use this incident to paint her a certain way. However, he also doesn't rule out a possible political comeback in the future. Associate Professor Stout also doesn't think it will damage the Democratic party's standing in Oregon. He said they will say she resigned, showing that the system worked. Professor Stout said he thinks Democrats will still try to distance themselves from La Mota, and he said Democrats are lucky this wasn't an election year.

Stout said, "If this was an election year, maybe with a month to an election people would be paying a lot of attention to this and this could have a large impact on voting. But I think this is happening three years before the next election or the statewide elections. I would be surprised if this is something that will have long-term electoral impacts"

Associate Professor Christopher Stout also believes the Secretary of State having such a low salary creates a lot of distracting problems for office holders.

He said, "It's never popular for politicians to say we should be paid more, nobody wants to go for that. The downside of that is corruption, our politicians not being able to devote their full time at their job at the state. I think another problem with this is it has a large effect on representation. It means only people who are wealthy can do this job, so working class people don't get adequate representation."

Professor Stout added Secretary Fagan comes from a working class background. He also said many working people end up taking side hustles.

Governor Kotek supported Fagan's decision to step down. Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers will take over for Fagan until the governor's office selects a full time replacement.

Myers' professional background includes public policy, organizational leadership, economic development and public education and assisting organizations to construct equitable cultures and embed collaborative practices.