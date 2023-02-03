 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 10 seconds
and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14
to 19 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

OSU hit and run photo

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28.

According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.

According to OSU public safety, the vehicle was described as a red pick-up truck with a canopy over the bed. The driver was described as a white man in his 20’s who was with a passenger, a white woman in her 20’s. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call OSU Public Safety at 541-737-3010.

