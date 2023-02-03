OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 10 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&