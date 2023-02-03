OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28.
According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
According to OSU public safety, the vehicle was described as a red pick-up truck with a canopy over the bed. The driver was described as a white man in his 20’s who was with a passenger, a white woman in her 20’s. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call OSU Public Safety at 541-737-3010.