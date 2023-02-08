OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1.
According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man followed women around campus. Officials said the man did not threaten or engage with anyone he allegedly followed. However, public safety officials also said his activities were reported as causing significant discomfort and concern.
OSU public safety described the person as a man wearing clothing that conceals most of his body. Those with information about the individual are asked to call public safety at their non-emergency line at 541-737-3010, or, only in case of an emergency, call 541-737-7000.