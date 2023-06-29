OSU reaffirms commitment to diverse admissions in light of Supreme Court decision

CORVALLIS, Ore. – After the Supreme Court’s Thursday decision that overturned affirmative action for college admissions, OSU says they are still maintaining a commitment to diverse admissions.

On June 29, the Supreme Court ruled against Harvard and the University of North Carolina in a case related to their admissions practices. The decision effectively struck down affirmative action for colleges, declaring that race cannot be a factor in college admissions. The vote was 6-3 in the North Carolina case and 6-2 in the Harvard case.

Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision. Murthy said OSU strongly believes in the importance of a diverse student body to the university’s teaching mission. Murthy said diversity in enrollment contributes to the success of all students, and makes the OSU community stronger.

“Even with this ruling, let me make clear: OSU will continue to admit every qualified Oregon student who applies,” Murthy said in a written statement. “This is a foundational part of the university’s commitment to access, inclusivity and excellence. We also will continue to increase the diversity of the university’s student body by admitting talented and promising students from across the nation and the world.”

OSU said they will share updates on their plans to maintain diversity in their admissions on their website.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley also issued a statement on the Court’s decision, calling it a step backwards. Merkley quoted a dissenting Supreme Court Judge’s statement that said the decision goes against the vision of equality embodied in the 14th Amendment.

“Education is the great equalizer. Yet, as the first in my family to go to college, I know the struggles facing students whose parents have never been through the process before or don’t have the money for expensive test prep or advisors to help them craft the perfect essay,” Merkley said in a written statement. “In addition, diversity on campuses enriches the educational experience for all students and can help our nation counter the injustices that flow from ongoing systemic racial discrimination.”

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden was even less charitable to the decision, calling it an "ideological trophy to right-wing extremists."