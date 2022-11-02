OSU receives funds to study effect of climate change on Dungeness crab

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Oregon State University and its research partners have been awarded $4.2 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study the effects of climate change on an important Oregon species.
Researchers say they will focus on Dungeness crab, a staple of the Oregon fishing economy, and krill, an important prey animal for marine life. Both species face a series of threats from multiple stressors caused by climate change, including low oxygen levels in the ocean. The goal is to better understand the impacts of theses stressors and help fisheries prepare for changes ahead.
Researchers say they will use existing and new ocean data and fishery evaluation techniques to learn more about the potential cascading impacts that might result from the stressors affecting marine life. OSU also said the project will integrate Traditional Ecological Knowledge, which is the accumulation of Indigenous American information, practices and beliefs about environmental functions within ecosystems.