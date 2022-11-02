 Skip to main content
...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds
and north winds 10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 2 PM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

OSU receives funds to study effect of climate change on Dungeness crab

Dungeness crab season

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Oregon State University and its research partners have been awarded $4.2 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study the effects of climate change on an important Oregon species.

Researchers say they will focus on Dungeness crab, a staple of the Oregon fishing economy, and krill, an important prey animal for marine life. Both species face a series of threats from multiple stressors caused by climate change, including low oxygen levels in the ocean. The goal is to better understand the impacts of theses stressors and help fisheries prepare for changes ahead.

Researchers say they will use existing and new ocean data and fishery evaluation techniques to learn more about the potential cascading impacts that might result from the stressors affecting marine life. OSU also said the project will integrate Traditional Ecological Knowledge, which is the accumulation of Indigenous American information, practices and beliefs about environmental functions within ecosystems.

