OSU research breakthrough could lead to safe and sustainable zinc battery alternative

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- New research at Oregon State University may have unlocked a key development in safe and sustainable zinc-based battery technology, OSU officials said.
Researchers at OSU said they have developed a key component that’s raised zinc-based battery charging efficiency to nearly 100%. Scientists said that zinc is a safe and abundant metal compared to rare and environmentally toxic metals like cobalt and nickel.
“The breakthrough represents a significant advancement toward making zinc metal batteries more accessible to consumers,” said OSU scientist Xiulei “David” Ji. “These batteries are essential for the installation of additional solar and wind farms. In addition, they offer a secure and efficient solution for home energy storage, as well as energy storage modules for communities that are vulnerable to natural disasters.”
Ji said this development is huge in developing the long battery lifespan needed for zinc-based batteries’ viability as a lithium-ion alternative.
OSU officials said all batteries use a chemical reaction to create electricity. The electrolyte of a battery is a chemical used to separate the electrodes that direct electrons and ions, scientists said. Researchers said lithium-ion batteries are highly efficient, but sometimes unsafe.
A combination of water and a non-flammable battery solvent in the researchers’ hybrid electrolyte is both cost-effective and environmentally safe for use in large-scale renewable energy storage from solar and wind farms, Ji said. Scientists said poor charging efficiency has previously limited zinc-based batteries cycle life.
Both the National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Energy supported the research, which included collaborators with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Pennsylvania State University and the University of California-Riverside.