OSU researchers develop new method to fight tumors

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University reports that researchers have improved upon a method of cancer treatment that uses microscopic magnetic particles to heat up and kill tumors deep within the body.
According to OSU researchers, magnetic nanoparticles have shown potential to fight cancer for years. Scientists say that once injected into a tumor, the nanoparticles – some as small as one-billionth of a meter – are exposed to an alternating magnetic field which causes them to heat up to about 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Scientists say this heat weakens the cancer cells, making them more vulnerable to treatment, or destroys them outright.
“Magnetic hyperthermia shows great promise for the treatment of many types of cancer,” said Olena Taratula, a lead researcher in a preclinical study of the method. “Many preclinical and clinical studies have demonstrated its potential to either kill cancer cells directly or enhance their susceptibility to radiation and chemotherapy.”
OSU researchers say that at present, a major flaw in the magnetic nanoparticle treatment is that it can only be used against tumors that can be reached by a hypodermic needle. This means that it currently cannot be used on tumors deep within the body, such as those found in metastatic ovarian cancer.
“With currently available magnetic nanoparticles, the required therapeutic temperatures – above 44 degrees Celsius – can only be achieved by direct injection into the tumor,” Said Oleh Taratula, another lead researcher of the method. “The nanoparticles have only moderate heating efficiency, which means you need a high concentration of them in the tumor to generate enough heat. And numerous studies have shown that only a small percentage of systemically injected nanoparticles accumulate in tumors, making it a challenge to get that high concentration.”
Researchers said they are working to resolve this problem, and have developed an new way to manufacture the nanoparticles that results in greater heating efficiency. OSU said the researchers were able to demonstrate that these new nanoparticles accumulated in metastatic ovarian tumors in lab mice, and they were able to reach the needed temperature when exposed to the magnetic treatment.
“To our knowledge, this is the first time it’s been shown that magnetic nanoparticles injected intravenously at a clinically recommended dose are capable of increasing the temperature of cancer tissue above 44 degrees Celsius,” Olena Taratula said. “And we also demonstrated that our novel method could be used for the synthesis of various core-shell nanoparticles. It could serve as a foundation for the development of novel nanoparticles with high heating performance, further advancing systemic magnetic hyperthermia for treating cancer.”