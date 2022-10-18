OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday.
According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can block multiple variants of the COVID virus from physically entering cells and causing disease. Gaurav Sahay, OSU’s lead researcher on the project, said that developing treatments for COVID-19 has been a difficult challenge due to its high mutation rate and number of variants. Research continues, and OSU officials say the next step in the project involves proving that the protein prevents COVID infection in mice. The treatment is based on messenger RNA techniques found in current COVID vaccines, and Sahay says that this mRNA treatment is possibly “a couple of years” away from being available to humans.
OSU says the COVID-19 pandemic has been blamed for more than 6 million deaths across the world since its start in late 2019. OSU researchers say that the COVID-19 virus itself is covered in spike proteins that bind to an enzyme produced by cells in the lungs, allowing the virus to force the cells to produce more copies of itself. This is a feature that is consistent across all variants of the disease. OSU says the treatment being investigated by researchers at OSU and TBRI would prompt the body to produce a “decoy” enzyme that would bind to the spike proteins of the virus, theoretically rendering it unable to latch on to lung cells.