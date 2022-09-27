OSU robot breaks Guinness World Record for 100-meter dash

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A bipedal robot designed by Oregon State University researchers has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot.
The robot, named Cassie by OSU researchers, made a historic run of 24.73 seconds at OSU’s Whyte Track and Field Center. Researchers say Cassie started from a standing position, sprinted the full 100 meters without falling, then returned to its starting position. The record 100-meter dash comes after Cassie ran a 5k on OSU’s campus in 53 minutes using machine learning in 2021.
OSU says the robot was developed by robotics professor Johnathan Hurst with a $1 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The robot has backwards-bending legs like an ostrich, and operates with no external sensors or cameras, only using machine learning or directions from researchers to navigate.
Researchers said that after Cassie’s 5k run proved its endurance and reliability, they wanted to focus on speed and stability. After a regimen of training programs, the robot developed a gait optimized for running researchers said was “strikingly similar” to human movement. OSU researchers said the most difficult part of the project was getting Cassie to sprint from a standing position and slow to a stop without falling over, a feat they accomplished through collaboration between mechanical hardware design and artificial intelligence.