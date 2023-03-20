OSU scientists studying factors that may ensnare whales off the Oregon Coast

CORVALLIS -- Oregon State University (OSU) researchers are currently examining the impacts of location and season on man-made hazards that may entangle whales along the Oregon Coast.

OSU officials said that a research team is learning how specific times of the year and locations influence the risk of whales becoming entangled in fishing gear.

“We’ve been able to geographically locate some areas where the risk of entanglement for whales is higher,” said Solene Derville, a postdoctoral fellow at Oregon State’s Marine Mammal Institute. “We’ve also discovered that risk varies with time. It’s a very dynamic thing. And it varies with responses to ocean conditions.”

OSU officials said that Dungeness crab pot equipment is one of the most commonly cited types of gear involved in whale entanglements.

The study focuses on rorqual whales, which include humpback, fin and blue whales. Humpback whales are the most frequently reported as entangled, OSU researchers said.

From 2011 to 2020, OSU researchers said they combined monthly whale density predictions and Dungeness crab fishing location map data to find the sites with greatest risk of entrapment. OSU researchers said peak exposure occurred in April in waters less than 240 feet deep. Scientists said exposure risk remained constant until the end of crab season.

Nearshore waters north of Newport, Charleston and Port Orford, along with those off of Astoria, Garibaldi and at the southern border of Oregon waters carried the highest risk, OSU researchers said. The scientists also said fluctuations in climate and ocean conditions seem to be the main drivers of whale entanglement risk.

Researchers said whales ensnared by crab fishery gear could potentially drown or suffer long-term injuries that would affect population numbers. OSU scientists said an annual average of 35 entanglements occurred between 2013 and 2021.