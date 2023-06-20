OSU scientists working on process to turn waste plastic into glue

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Researchers at Oregon State University are developing a process for converting a certain type of plastic into a waxy adhesive, which would give the substance a new use once it has reached the end of its life and would otherwise clog up landfills.
Polyvinyl Chloride, otherwise known as PVC, is a durable plastic that is ubiquitous in buildings as pipes, gutters conduits and other building components. It’s also present in health care settings as surgical tubing, IV fluid bags and oxygen masks. PVC is even used in consumer products like teething rings and pet toys. However, OSU researchers say it’s difficult to recycle because many commonly-used recycling methods cause it to release harmful pollutants.
“The major industrial pain point we are trying to address is that the current methods to recycle PVC waste are too expensive or inappropriate for many PVC waste streams,” said Konstantinos “Kostas” Goulas, assistant professor of chemical engineering. “For example, recycling vinyl flooring waste is difficult and costly. We think that our method is significantly improved over previous attempts to recycle or upcycle PVC.”
OSU scientists received funding to create a process to repurpose waste PVC into adhesive wax. Researchers said their process works by removing the chlorine from the PVC using a chemical reaction, then infusing the leftover substance with hydrogen until it turns into a hydrocarbon wax. As a bonus, researchers said the salt yielded from the wax production can be used to make more PVC.
“We think that the wax can be used as a hot melt adhesive wax,” Goulas said. “Compared to solvent-based adhesives, hot melt adhesives have the advantage of not containing potentially harmful volatile organic compounds. We think an adhesive that doesn’t have VOCs is a big advantage in the flooring industry, where adhesive is extensively used. Working with the flooring industry also enables us to use a single value chain for both our raw materials and our products.”
Researchers are currently working on increasing the yield and quality of the wax produced from different types of PVC waste. They have received a one-year grant of $100,000 from the Vinyl Institute, with a potential for an additional $200,000 over two more years if their research shows further promise.