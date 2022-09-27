 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, south
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at
12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. Small
Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

OSU student seriously injured after hit and run; Corvallis police investigating

Corvallis Police Department

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A student at Oregon State University is receiving medical care after suffering traumatic injuries in a hit and run incident Monday evening, Corvallis Police Department said.

According to police, they responded to a call involving a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 26th Street and northwest Harrison Boulevard at about 6:21 p.m. on September 26. Police said a witness reported someone on the ground and a vehicle leaving the scene traveling west on Harrison Boulevard. Police said the victim, identified as Aliyah Lopez, 21, an OSU student, suffered extensive injuries in the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Corvallis police said the intersection was closed for nearly five hours after the incident while they investigated. Police said they are now looking for a beige or champagne-colored sport utility vehicle similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe, or a full-sized pickup truck with a canopy. Police say there was no license plate number or information on the specific make and model of the vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective Mark Smith at 541-766-6976 or send at mark.smith@corvallisoregon.gov.

