OSU student seriously injured after hit and run; Corvallis police investigating

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A student at Oregon State University is receiving medical care after suffering traumatic injuries in a hit and run incident Monday evening, Corvallis Police Department said.
According to police, they responded to a call involving a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 26th Street and northwest Harrison Boulevard at about 6:21 p.m. on September 26. Police said a witness reported someone on the ground and a vehicle leaving the scene traveling west on Harrison Boulevard. Police said the victim, identified as Aliyah Lopez, 21, an OSU student, suffered extensive injuries in the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment.
Corvallis police said the intersection was closed for nearly five hours after the incident while they investigated. Police said they are now looking for a beige or champagne-colored sport utility vehicle similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe, or a full-sized pickup truck with a canopy. Police say there was no license plate number or information on the specific make and model of the vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective Mark Smith at 541-766-6976 or send at mark.smith@corvallisoregon.gov.