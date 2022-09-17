OSU students begin move-in to campus; UO students begin Thursday

OREGON-- Oregon State University welcomed students back to the Corvallis Campus for move-in Saturday.
The move-in period is until Tuesday, Sept. 20.
University officials expect 4,500 students to arrive over the course of four days. There is also expected to be increased traffic and congestion around campus.
Volunteers will be on-site to help with move-in. The weekend is expected to be the busiest with an estimated 1,800 students moving in each of those days, according to OSU officials.
University of Oregon students will begin move-in on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Move-in days are Thursday and Friday.
UO officials anticipate about 3,700 students will arrive over the course of those two days.
To ease traffic congestion experienced in previous years, the university has changed some protocols for move-in.
Families who arrive early will be directed to an auxiliary parking lot until their assigned time.
After students unpack their belongings and get their room keys, drivers will then be directed to park at Autzen Stadium.
Shuttles will then transport family members back to campus so they can help students get settled.
Fall term at OSU begins Sept. 21. and at UO on Sept. 27.