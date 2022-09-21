OSU studying effect of wildfire smoke on wine grapes

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Wineries in Oregon have had to deal with a new struggle in recent years: the effect of wildfire smoke on their grapes.
On September 21, Oregon State University researchers used a smoke chamber created specifically to smoke out grapes in OSU’s vineyard. This technology is being used to try to find out what chemical compounds in the smoke are being imparted into grapes during wildfires. OSU researchers say when grapes are exposed to smoke, wine made with those grapes can take on an ashy, sometime rubbery taste that is not wanted.
OSU researchers say this is a multi-year project, and they are almost done with the project for the year 2022, but the study is far from over and they plan to perform more experiments in 2023 to answer more questions. In 2020, researchers investigated what smoke exposure did to grapes after they were harvested. In 2021, researchers say they found high temperatures meant less chemicals from smoke were imparted into the grapes. In 2021, OSU received a $7.65 million grant towards the study. This year, the focus was on increasing the amount of smoke exposure in an attempt to better sense different chemical compounds in the grapes, and see what happens when grapes are exposed while still on the vine.
The Wine industry brings in about $220 billion for the US economy, and economists estimate that the 2020 wildfires alone cost wineries almost $4 billion in losses. Now, researchers are hoping they can develop new technologies to detect smoke at wineries, as well as create coatings for grapes to make them more resistant to smoke in the first place. Researchers hope they can pass their findings on to wineries so they can make better decisions in the event of future wildfires, and avoid the financial impact.